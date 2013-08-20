Lyon County Investigates 2 Alleged Animal Neglect/Abuse Cases - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lyon County Investigates 2 Alleged Animal Neglect/Abuse Cases

Posted: Updated:

Lyon County Animal Services is investigating the alleged mistreatment of horses at the Starlight Sanctuary in Silver Springs.

Officers say they recently found appropriate feed and water on the property for the approximate 70 horses there. They say some horses were underweight or had other health concerns. A veterinarian was requested to respond to determine the health of the animals in question.

Animal Services says the Starlight Sanctuary, an animal rescue operation, has been in existence for the past decade with no reported violations of county code or state law. Animal Services will continue to investigate the allegations and determine if any county codes or state laws have been violated.

In addition, Animal Services says it's also working another alleged animal abuse/neglect case at a 4th Street, Silver Springs location. In that case, it has been reported that numerous barnyard animals were left unattended by a renter.

Lyon County Animal Services discovered that the multiple animal operation had been under the care of a friend until food had run out. The property owner has been providing feed and volunteers have been used to feed and water the animals.

Lyon County Animal Services has requested a veterinarian to respond to the sight and determine the health of the animals. This case is also an active criminal investigation.
Both of these cases are criminal investigations.

Lyon County has received numerous calls and e-mails about what is happening with these cases and the possibility of adopting the animals in question. Upon completion of the investigation, reports will be forwarded to the District Attorney's office for determination of charges and disposition of the animals.

Lyon County has and will continue to monitor the animals to ensure that they are receiving food, water and following the medical directions issued by the veterinarian.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.