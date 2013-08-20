Lyon County Investigates 2 Alleged Animal Neglect/Abuse Cases

Lyon County Animal Services is investigating the alleged mistreatment of horses at the Starlight Sanctuary in Silver Springs.

Officers say they recently found appropriate feed and water on the property for the approximate 70 horses there. They say some horses were underweight or had other health concerns. A veterinarian was requested to respond to determine the health of the animals in question.

Animal Services says the Starlight Sanctuary, an animal rescue operation, has been in existence for the past decade with no reported violations of county code or state law. Animal Services will continue to investigate the allegations and determine if any county codes or state laws have been violated.

In addition, Animal Services says it's also working another alleged animal abuse/neglect case at a 4th Street, Silver Springs location. In that case, it has been reported that numerous barnyard animals were left unattended by a renter.

Lyon County Animal Services discovered that the multiple animal operation had been under the care of a friend until food had run out. The property owner has been providing feed and volunteers have been used to feed and water the animals.

Lyon County Animal Services has requested a veterinarian to respond to the sight and determine the health of the animals. This case is also an active criminal investigation.

Both of these cases are criminal investigations.

Lyon County has received numerous calls and e-mails about what is happening with these cases and the possibility of adopting the animals in question. Upon completion of the investigation, reports will be forwarded to the District Attorney's office for determination of charges and disposition of the animals.

Lyon County has and will continue to monitor the animals to ensure that they are receiving food, water and following the medical directions issued by the veterinarian.