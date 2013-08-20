Nevada Had Nation's Highest Jobless Rate in July

Nevada reported the nation's highest unemployment rate in July at 9.5% as unemployment rates rose in more than half of U.S. states.

The U.S. Labor Department says fewer states added jobs, echoing national data that show the job market may have lost some momentum.

Nevada was followed by Illinois, at 9.2%. North Dakota continues to have the nation's lowest unemployment at 3%. South Dakota is close behind at 3.9%.

The Labor Department said unemployment rates increased in 28 states.

Hiring increased in 32 states in July compared with June, the fewest to report job gains in three months. Seventeen states reported job losses. California, Georgia and Florida reported the largest job gains, while New Jersey and Nevada lost the most.

