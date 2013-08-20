Fresno Tops Reno, 3-1

Aces Release

8/19/2013

The Fresno Grizzlies rode a three-run seventh, en route to a 3-1 victory over the Aces Monday evening.

Pitching stole the show early on, as RHP Yusmeiro Petit and RHP Charles Brewer were both on their game. The first 13 Reno batters were retired in order, before Alfredo Marte reached on an error. Petit held the Aces hitless up to the sixth inning, until Taylor Harbin delivered a single.

Petit would exit the game after six scoreless innings, and Reno would quickly take advantage of Fresno's bullpen. In the seventh, Brad Snyder led off the inning with a double, and Juan Rivera would drive him in with an RBI single.

Brewer matched Petit pitch-for-pitch, and cruised through six scoreless innings. However, the Grizzlies responded in the bottom half of the seventh with a trio of runs. Johnny Monell launched a solo blast to center to leadoff the inning, and tied the game at one apiece.

Guillermo Quiroz would give Fresno a 3-1 advantage, after an RBI single off relief pitcher David Hernandez.

RHP Heath Hembree picked up his 30th save of the season for the Grizzlies with a scoreless ninth.

Tomorrow the Aces conclude their five-game series in Fresno. LHP Tyler Skaggs (6-8, 4.52 ERA) will get the nod for Reno, while the Grizzlies counter with LHP Eric Surkamp (5-1, 2.77 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT