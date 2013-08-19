Preliminary Date Set for Accused Area Serial Bank Robber

An August 29th preliminary hearing is set for the woman suspected of robbing several area banks.

29-year-old Erica Leigh Morrison made her initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

She was arrested last Friday at a south Reno apartment.

Morrison is accused of holding up six Wells Fargo banks since June 10. The FBI says she's also suspected of plotting three other heists that were not carried out.



Notes were used in all the robberies and the FBI says she got away with a few thousand dollars each time.