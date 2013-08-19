Local Ad Agency Hired to Explain Affordable Care Act to Nevadans - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Ad Agency Hired to Explain Affordable Care Act to Nevadans

Posted:

New ads explaining the Affordable Care Act to people in Nevada are hitting newspapers and the radio. And you'll soon start seeing them on TV beginning September 16th. According to the ads, "…the new health care law requires all of us to have health insurance by 2014."

The ads are created by KPS3, a Reno ad agency, which won the $6-million advertising contract for Nevada's Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. 

The ads target Nevadans who don't have health insurance, but the toughest demographic to convince are known as the "young invincibles." Rob Gaedtke, Creative Director at KPS3, describes them as 18 to 25 year-olds who believe they're invincible. "What that means is that they currently don't believe that they need insurance. They think they're healthy, they're strong and nothing's really going to happen to them," said Gaedtke.  

KPS3 is also developing ads aimed at families, and singles. "The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and potentially get 118,000 Nevadans, who are currently under-insured, insured. That's the bottom line of the campaign," Gaedtke said. 

For KPS3, the campaign means lots of work. The agency added 4.5 full-time jobs which are spread between northern and southern Nevada. The agency also hires people to hand out information at events. 

After the ads are created, the ad agency hires local vendors to produce them. "We're using a lot of production shops. We're using a lot of printers to handle all of the collateral," said Gaedtke. "Whether it's a magnet or a pencil or a pen, there are a lot of local vendors there."

The Affordable Health Care Act is large and complicated and Gaedtke hopes the ads will clear up some of the confusion. Information about Nevada's insurance exchange is available on the Nevada Health Link web site. Nevadans will be able to compare health plans on the site beginning October 1st at www.nevadahealthlink.com

Written by Jennifer Burton

