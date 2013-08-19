NHP: Motorcycle Trike Passenger Dies of Injuries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Motorcycle Trike Passenger Dies of Injuries

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the passenger on a motorycle trike died during an accident earlier this month on I-80 east near Painted Rock.

Troopers say 60-year-old Alvin W. Hamilton of Wheaton, California was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson Trike, with his wife, 60-year-old Susan M. Hamilton seated directly behind him.

The Trike was pulling a small utility trailer containing their luggage and other personal property.

For reasons still being investigated, troopers say the motorcycle veered onto the right paved shoulder where the trailer hit a portion of the adjacent guardrail. As a result, Susan Hamilton fell off the Trike and suffered fatal injuies.

Moments later, Alvin Hamilton also fell off and suffered serious injuries. He was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatement.  

Troopers say the motorcycle, which separated from the trailer, remained on its wheels and traveled several hundred feet east and stopped alongside the guardrail.

