Some Idaho Residents Return Home, Others Flee

Some evacuated residents in the central Idaho resort area of Ketchum and Sun Valley are being allowed to return home.



Blaine County spokeswoman Bronwyn Nickel says residents of about 100 homes have been allowed to return but about 2,000 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders due to the 160-square-mile Beaver Creek Fire. The blaze is 8 percent contained.



At the same time, another wildfire looming over the tiny town of Atlanta about 50 miles to the west has led to evacuation orders.



Atlanta residents have been told to leave by noon Monday because of the 3-square-mile Little Queens Fire burning about 6 miles to the northwest through grass and timber.



Fire managers say a shortage of resources due to other large wildfires in the region is hampering firefighting efforts. (AP)