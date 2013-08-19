Missing Utah Man's Body Found East of Fallon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Utah Man's Body Found East of Fallon

Posted:
Dee Ray Humphries Dee Ray Humphries

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office says a man missing from Millard County, Utah was found dead August 17th near State Route 722 east of Fallon.

Deputies say 83-year-old Dee Ray Humphries was reported missing on July 13th - and had last been seen June 28th or June 29th in the Delta, Utah area. He was reported to have been possibly en route to Stockton and suffered from dementia.

Then on August 16th, Churchill County Sheriff Ben Trotter says deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle near State Route 722 between Highway 50 with the driver's door open and cobwebs around it.

Evidence later indicated that Humphries' Toyota Corolla had been left in drive with its emergency flashers on, was out of gas and had been in that location for an extended period of time.

Churchill County Search and Rescue responded and ground and an aircraft search was conducted in the area. His body was located a short distance away. 

There is no evidence of foul play.

