Lake Tahoe in Spotlight as Hundreds Gather for Summit

The future of Lake Tahoe took center stage at Sand Harbor on Monday. And heavyweights like Senators Harry Reid and Dianne Feinstein and Governors Brian Sandoval and Jerry Brown were there to report on progress and plans for the future. But the biggest hitter this year was Former Vice President Al Gore, who helped get the annual Lake Tahoe Summit started 17 years ago.

"There is no denying that global warming is here," Gore said with enthusiasm. "And it impacts the environment. As pollution is trapped in the atmosphere, we are seeing the temperatures rise yet here at Lake Tahoe entities have come together to stop the effects of run-off and pollution and the teamwork from the community here can serve as a great example for turning environmental situations worldwide around."

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval said that he sees himself in following in the footsteps of his mentor Senator and former Governor Paul Laxalt with bipartisan work with the state of California and Governor Jerry Brown.

Senator Dianne Feinstein offered all kinds of statistics on improvements in the lake known as the Jewel of the Sierra.

"Since 1997 we have seen the clarity in this lake improve by 11 feet," she said. "Clarity has improved we've added trails and cut down on pollution and increased invasive species management," she added. "We aren't there yet but I see that we are really headed in the right direction."

Senator Reid said he would do all he could to usher the funding through both the Senate and House in Washington. And Governor Jerry Brown said that in spite of legal challenges to the funding to continue work at Lake Tahoe, he was confident his work to restore the lake's clarity and to protect it for generations to come would work.

An estimated $1.7 billion has been spent on projects at the lake since 1997. That money is a collection of state, federal, local and private money. All attending today say they see that support continuing.

