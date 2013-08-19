Reno Kennel Club Dog Show Draws Passionate Dog Owners - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Kennel Club Dog Show Draws Passionate Dog Owners

The Biggest Little City played host to the biggest dog show in northern Nevada this weekend.

The 65th annual Reno Kennel Club Dog Show brought in canines and their owners, from around the world, to the Grand Sierra Resort.

"This particular location is wonderful," said Jennifer Outhet of Caldwell, Idaho. "We love it up here, and the casino does a great job and takes care of us."

Organizers say about $1 million gets pumped into our local economy due to the number of vendors and the people attending the show.

"We fill our block every year, not only in the R.V. park, but in the hotel," said Marcia Bittner, the Reno Kennel Club Show Chairperson. "So, we get a huge attendance."

Organizers say there were more than a thousand entries with about 125 breeds at this year's show.

"It needs to be presented well," Bittner said. "It needs to be groomed well. It needs to be a showman, and in other words, stand there and say, 'hey, look at me!'"

Our very own John Potter was a presenter for the Best in Show award on Sunday, which went to a Pomeranian.

Whether or not they place, owners tell me that they are proud of their canine companions.

"She lives with us," said Mark Allen of Sacramento (and owner of a Schnauzer). "She sleeps on the bed with us at night. So, she is every bit a part of the family, as well as a show dog."

Outhet and Angelia Hall are both dog handlers from Idaho who travel about 300 days out of the year to compete in shows. Hall has a competing herding dog (Border Collie) that belongs to a client in Washington State.

"Oh, I love him," she said. "He's just been out a month, and he's really having a successful career. So, he's one of my favorite dogs on the trek."

While the dogs competed, so did some young adults in the Junior Showmanship Competition. They were judged on how well they handled their dogs. The best part is, they had a chance to win a $500 scholarship that could go toward the big dog shows, including Westminster, or college.

Kylie Compton from Minden won that scholarship after she handled her English Bulldog, Tebow.

"There was a lot of dogs, and a lot of really good handlers," she said. "So, I was really surprised we got it."

Kylie says she will continue to work with Tebow and participate in shows for a very long time.

"I'm going to keep doing it until I die," she said with a laugh.

Organizers told me the dog show is now contracted to be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center for the next five years.

Written by Adam Varahachaikol

