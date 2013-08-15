Giant Plastic Foot Art Sculpture Hopes to Raise Awareness

Several dedicated teens and elementary students are helping raise awareness about the problem of single-use plastics with an art sculpture.

Students and teachers from Incline High School, the Tahoe Expedition Academy, Incline Elementary School, and the Lake Tahoe School along with The Generation Green Club teamed up to build 9'x 11' plastic bottle sculpture, which is currently located at Incline Beach.

Incline High School art teacher Ann Clark says she wants people to be aware of the effects of plastics on Earth, our animals and our health. "We're hoping that people will rethink and reduce their own use of plastic, particularly single-use plastics, like plastic grocery bags and plastic water bottles."

"Our use of disposable plastic has gotten out of hand and we need to make a change in our habits now."

The Plastic Footprint Project asks all consumers to answer the question: What is your plastic footprint?'

The 'Plastic Footprint Project' will eventually be lighted and travel to the Plastic Pollution Coalition symposium at the Squaw Valley Institute in December and at the Earth Guardians' camp at Black Rock City.