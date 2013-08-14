Money Watch Q & A: NV Energy's Electric Car Program

If you are considering buying an electric car, NV Energy is offering an incentive that might help you make that decision. If you own a car that plugs-in for charging, you qualify for discounted energy rates when you connect during the off-peak hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, when you will not only get a discounted rate for the energy you use to charge your car; you get cheaper rates for the power your entire household uses during those hours.

Travis Johnson runs the Electric Vehicle program at NV Energy. He also owns two electric cars of his own. He says, on average, an electric car will run about 200 miles between charges. He says the cost to charge these vehicles is minimal; many people pay about $30 for every 1,000 miles driven. As for up front costs of an electric vehicle, Travis says they are becoming much more competitive with standard cars when you consider tax rebates.

To learn more about NV Energy's Electric Car program, log onto:

https://www.nvenergy.com/home/saveenergy/electricVehicle.cfm

Written by Kristen Remington