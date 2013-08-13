Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Truck in Fernley

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the bicyclist involved in a collision with a pickup last Monday in Fernley has died of his injuries.

The accident happened in front of the Villa mobile home park just west of the round-a-bout on Main Street (U.S. 50 Alternate) around 12:30pm.

Troopers say 57-year-old David Bertroch of Fernley was riding his bicycle west in the #1 travel lane on Main Street in front of a Chevy pickup driven by 52-year-old Carson Shockley of Fernley.

Troopers say for reasons undetermined at this time, the cyclist and truck driver collided and both vehicles came to a rest blocking the #1 travel lane. Bertroch was transported by North Lyon County ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he later died.

Shockley was not hurt.

Troopers say Bertroch was not wearing a safety helmet when the accident happened.

NHP says due to the circumstances surrounding the accident, no one was placed at fault and no citations have been issued.

The accident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the NHP Fernley substation at 775-575-5518 or contact Trooper Dave Gibson at dgibson@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #NHP-13080144.