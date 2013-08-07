Money Watch Q & A: BumbleDeal.com

If you are a fan of daily deals through companies like Groupon and Living Social, do not miss tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment at 5 p.m. There is a local, online business that also offers deals, and not just for consumers, but for area companies. It is called BumbleDeal.com and its founder, Nate Lance will be here to answer your questions between 5-6 p.m.

Bumbledeal.com offers three deals online every week. From food to spa packages, home décor and entertainment, consumers can expect 50%-90% off regular prices. However, what makes BumbleDeal.com different than its competitors is the trade bank it offers participating businesses. The trade bank takes in the amount offered by the business and gives them credit to use with any of the bank's 500+ other local businesses.

BumbleDeal.com currently has more than 2,500 local consumers. If they miss the deals emailed to them, many items remain on the BumbleDeal.com website for several days so that customers can go online to purchase them.

To learn more about getting involved, call our Money Watch Q & A lines between 5-6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.

You can also visit www.BumbleDeal.com or call (775) 823-9111.

Written by Kristen Remington