HAN Drag Racing in Sparks, 21-Under Show 'Shine Tonight

A Hot August Nights drag racing competition and a 21 and under show 'n shine are some of the events happening on Wednesday.

Hot August Nights' thrilling Drag Races & Burnouts competition will be at John Ascuaga's Nugget in Sparks from 6pm-midnight tonight through Saturday.

Anyone can participate.

It's free for registered Hot August Nights vehicles and $75 for everyone else.

It costs $10 for spectators.

Organizers say folks can expect to see a wide varierty of vehicles putting their cars to the test.

"It's really fun seeing the different levels. Some aren't really pushing it that fast, but they might be racing a friend in a similar model. So it's just a lot of fun to sit back and watch," says Stephen Ascuaga.

And also - for the first time, Hot August Nights has a show 'n shine for car lovers 21 and under.

This happens 4pm-8pm at Summit Racing Equipment at 960 Glendale Avenue in Sparks.

And for a list of events and times for Hot August Nights go to www.hotaugustnights.net

