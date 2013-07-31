c2013 by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food



Serving Size: 12-16 meatballs





Caprese Meatball Skewers

Ingredients:



1-11/2 lb ground turkey

1 egg

1/4 cup almond flour

1 lime squeezed

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup shredded whole milk mozzarella

2 Tbsp sun dried tomatoes, chopped 2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil for frying

1 pkg Cherry tomatoes

1 pkg mozzarella balls

Bamboo skewers



Instructions:



Combine all ingredients except the olive oil in a large bowl, and mix thoroughly. Form into golf ball sized meatballs. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick saute pan. Add the meatballs to the pan and cook over low/medium heat for about 3 minutes per side or until cooked through. Serve on a skewer. To build the skewer; add basil leaf, tomato, basil leaf, meatball, basil leaf and mozzarella cheese ball. Serve with marinara sauce.

Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.