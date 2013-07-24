Money Watch Q & A: Negotiating a Pay Raise - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Negotiating a Pay Raise

Posted: Updated:

You think you deserve more money? How do you prove to your boss you are worthy of a pay raise? Find out in tonight's Money Watch Q & A. Emily Ellison is the Area Vice President of staffing firm, ProLogistix and PersonnelOne. Lines are open between 5 - 6 p.m. Call (775) 858-2222.

We will be discussing how to show your boss the value you add to your company. Some experts suggest you keep a personal log of your contributions and present them during negotiations. Find out how detailed this list should be tonight at 5.

Plus, what kind of research should you do before you ask for more money? While experts say not to compare yourself to other co-workers, do make sure you know how your salary compares in the market. Experts suggest not bringing up your personal financial situation either. Instead, only ask for a raise if you feel you truly deserve it and not because you need it.

If your boss says "no" because there is simply not enough money available, experts suggest you change your request and try to reach middle ground on another issue of importance to you, i.e. schedule, vacation time or job title.

For more tips, watch Money Watch Q & A tonight at 5. You can also reach Emily Ellison at ProLogistix and PersonnelOne during regular business hours at (775) 323-4888.

Written by Kristen Remington

