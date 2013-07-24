Peaches Three Ways - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Peaches Three Ways

c2013 by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

Prep Time: 30 minutes
Marinade Time: 4 hours
Total Time: 4 hours, 30 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6

Shrimp Ceviche with peaches

Ingredients:
1/2 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
3 white peaches (peeled and diced)
1 medium chopped sweet yellow onion
4 sliced green onions
3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
1 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
1/2 cup fresh cilantro chopped
1/3 cup fresh flat leaf (Italian) parsley chopped
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 limes squeezed
1 lemon squeezed
Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:
Marinade shrimp: Put chopped shrimp in a 1-1/2 quart glass bowl. Pour lime juice over the shrimp making sure that the juice completely covers it. If not, add more lime juice. Cover the bowl and place in refrigerator for about 4 hours. Check to see if shrimp is thoroughly cooked. If it is opaque, it's done. If it is still partially translucent in color, put the bowl back in the refrigerator for another hour and check again. When the shrimp is "cooked", drain the juice using a mesh strainer. In a large bowl combine green onions, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil. Gently fold in shrimp. Cover and Refrigerate until ready to serve. Ceviche can be prepared up to two days before serving. Store in tightly covered bowl in the refrigerator.

Peach and Heirloom tomato salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

1 serving

Ingredients for each serving:
1 peach sliced
1 heirloom tomato sliced
1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
1/2 cup arugula salad
1/2 cup spinach leaves
1 Tbsp dijon mustard
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil

Directions for the dressing:
This quantity is enough for up to 4 servings. Use or store the extra servings.
In a bowl mix balsamic vinegar, dijon mustard and olive oil.

Peach dessert

1 serving
1 peach sliced
1 6 oz serving of vanilla flavored coconut milk yogurt
1 cup blackberry balsamic vinegar (or plain balsamic vinegar)

Directions for balsamic reduction sauce:This quantity is enough for up to 4 servings. Use or store the extra servings.Pour balsamic vinegar in a small pot. Turn the heat to high and wait for the vinegar to begin to boil.Reduce the temperature of the burner to medium. Continue simmering, uncovered, until 75% of the vinegar has evaporated. Remove the vinegar from the heat and allow it to cool

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes XXGeneral Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

 

