Eggplant Nuggets with Honey Mustard Sauce

Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 10 min

Total time: 25 min

Servings 8-12



Ingredients:

2 medium/large eggplants

4 eggs

3 cups of Almonds

1 tsp Turmeric

3 Tbsp Himalayan Salt

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Extra virgin Coconut Oil for cooking



Directions:

Skin the eggplant. Chop the egg plant into good sized cubes for the nuggets. Mix the turmeric, almonds, cayenne pepper and himalayan salt in a food processor until you have a smooth crumbly consistency. In a bowl whisk the eggs. Drop the eggplant cubes into the egg. Place one eggplant cube at a time into the almond coating mix and cover well. Do this with all of them. In a medium fry pan, heat the oil. Careful to keep temperature medium, not high. Add the eggplant nuggets to the pan and let it cook until the outside is a crunchy golden brown. Remove from oil, set on paper towel to let cool and drain. Serve.



Honey Mustard



3-4 Tbsp of honey

1 1/2 tsp mustard powder

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup oil (grape seed oil or olive oil)



Directions:

Add honey, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in blender or food processor. When well combined, keep the blade running and slowly drizzle oil in. Blend for 10 seconds after oil is fully combined. Taste test and adjust flavor as needed.



Enjoy!



