Chicken Broccoli Pad Thai

c2013 by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

Prep time: 5 min
Cook time: 15 min
Total time: 20 min
Servings 8-12

Ingredients:

1½ lb chicken breast or thighs cut into small chunks
4-5 Tbsp coconut oil
5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 Tbsp Fish Sauce
1/4 cup low sodium chicken broth
1 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
1 fresh lime juiced
½ Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup fresh basil chopped
¼ cup sliced almonds
½ cup bean sprouts
1/3 cup green onions, finely chopped
1 12oz package of broccoli slaw
1 cup carrots strips

 

Directions:

Heat a wok over medium-high heat.  Add oil and garlic, cook about 1 minute.

Add chicken and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently, until lightly browned. Add fish sauce, soy sauce, chicken broth and vinegar.  Cook at a rapid simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 5-6 minutes. Add broccoli slaw, carrots and bean sprouts.  Continue to stir frequently, until soft but still firm. Turn off heat, add lime juice, green onion, basil, cilantro and almonds, stir and plate.


Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

