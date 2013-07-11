Chicken Broccoli Pad Thai

c2013 by Steve Schroeder

Prep time: 5 min

Cook time: 15 min

Total time: 20 min

Servings 8-12



Ingredients:



1½ lb chicken breast or thighs cut into small chunks

4-5 Tbsp coconut oil

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp Fish Sauce

1/4 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1 fresh lime juiced

½ Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup fresh basil chopped

¼ cup sliced almonds

½ cup bean sprouts

1/3 cup green onions, finely chopped

1 12oz package of broccoli slaw

1 cup carrots strips

Directions:

Heat a wok over medium-high heat. Add oil and garlic, cook about 1 minute.

Add chicken and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently, until lightly browned. Add fish sauce, soy sauce, chicken broth and vinegar. Cook at a rapid simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 5-6 minutes. Add broccoli slaw, carrots and bean sprouts. Continue to stir frequently, until soft but still firm. Turn off heat, add lime juice, green onion, basil, cilantro and almonds, stir and plate.



