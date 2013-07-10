Money Watch Q & A: Dream-Savers Short Sale Program

Have you heard about the Dream-Savers short sale program yet? Tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest says it is a way to short sell your home - but still stay in it. According to Jamie Cogburn, of Cogburn Law Offices, the Dream-Savers program allows you to short sell your home to a non-profit, under the agreement that you will commit to a three year lease in that home. Cogburn says once the lease is up, you will then have an opportunity to buy that home back at current rates.

To learn more about applying and the rate of acceptance, call our Money Watch Q & A lines at (775) 858-2222 between 5 - 6 p.m. Jamie can also discuss with you the anticipated Nevada short sale law slated to take effect October 1, 2013. Come October, a short sale will not require an Arms-Length Affidavit, which means you will be allowed to short sell your home to a friend or relative. Banks, however, will still make final approval.

You can also reach the Cogburn Law Offices during regular business hours as the contact information listed below:

Cogburn Law Offices, Reno

9437 Double Diamond Parkway

Suite 17

Reno, Nevada. 89521 Phone: 775-473-8880

Fax: 775-297-0799



Written by Kristen Remington