Money Watch Q & A: Summer Energy Savings

Beating the heat without breaking the bank. It is possible with some simple things you can do around your home that can save you upwards of 25% on your monthly power bills.

Staying on top of general appliance maintenance, for example, can save energy which, in turn, means more money in your pocket. From vacuuming your refrigerator coils to keeping your freezer fully stocked and even unplugging your TV before leaving for vacation, it can all add up.

For a complete list of no cost to low cost ways to conserve energy, click on the link below.

https://www.nvenergy.com/home/saveenergy/energytips.cfm

We thank NV Energy's Energy Conservation Expert, Chad Piekarz for being on our Money Watch Q & A segment this week. You can learn more about energy conservation on NV Energy's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nvenergy?ref=ts&fref=ts

Written by Kristen Remington