Mediterranean Prosciutto wrapped chicken - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mediterranean Prosciutto wrapped chicken

c2013 by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

Prep time: 20 min
Cook time: 60 min
Total time: 1 h 20 min
Servings 6

Ingredients:

6 boneless chicken thighs
1 tbsp Coconut oil (sub any cooking fat)
1 shallot, finely sliced
1 tsp Garlic, minced
2 cups fresh Spinach
2 cups fresh kale
1c fresh basil
5 medium Artichoke hearts chopped
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
1cup feta cheese crumbled
2 tsp oregano
1 lemon, squeezed
6 slices Prosciutto
Drizzle of Olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a medium frying pan, add the coconut oil, garlic and shallots and stir over medium heat for about 2-3 minutes. Rinse the spinach, kale and basil and pat dry with paper towel. Add spinach, basil and kale. Add about ¼ cup of water, cover the pan and let it cook down and reduce.  Add the artichoke hearts, olives, oregano and feta cheese and squeeze the juice of 1 lemon. Let it cook for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside in a small bowl until cool enough to handle. Using a soup spoon, scoop the mixture into the chicken thighs and wrap them, careful not to overfill too much. Wrap each chicken thigh with a slice of prosciutto and hold together with three toothpicks. Drizzle olive oil into a glass baking dish. Place each wrapped chicken thigh into the baking dish. Bake for 50-60 minutes.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

