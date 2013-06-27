Summer sage pork chop, garlic mashed cauliflower and apple onion chutney



Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 50 mins



Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

1 lbs boneless pork loin chop

12 oz French cut green beans

4 strips bacon

1 gala apple

1 red onion

Fresh sage

1 tbsp Olive oil

Fresh mint leaves



Directions:



Cauliflower

Boil the Cauliflower in unsalted water, it will be tender when done. Drain, add to food processor or blender or mash by hand. Add garlic. If desired, add flour for desired thickness. Set aside.



Green Beans

Dice bacon and chop green beans add to pan. Cook until bacon is crisp. Remove from pan, do not remove the grease from the pan.



Pork chops

Lightly brush each side of the pork chop with oil. Add to pan, top with fresh sage and let cook on medium-high heat about 3 minutes each side. Set aside. Keep oil in the pan.



Apple onion chutney

Deglaze the pan with a small amount of water. Peel and core 1 apple. Cut onion into medium pieces. Add apple and onion to pan and cook it down. Remove from pan, set in bowl and set aside.



Build your meal

In a mason jar, begin to build the layers of the meal. Add a layer of cauliflower, layer of green beans, cauliflower, apple/onion chutney, cauliflower, chopped pieces of pork, a little more apple/onion mix and some mint leaves if you like.



Dinner to go!

Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.