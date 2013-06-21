Honor Flight Nevada Takes Off to Washington, D.C.

It's 6 a.m. and 28 World War II veterans and their guardians are getting to know each other at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. They are from all branches of the military and they are of all different ranks yet they are on one last concerted mission. To see the memorials built in their honor in Washington D.C. And they are all going as honored veterans, all expenses paid through Honor Flight Nevada.

"I can't wait to see all there is to see," says Mildred Arter who served in the Coast Guard.

"I would never have been able to afford to make this trip on my own," says Bud Cutler who served in the Navy.

Yet they are among those being flown on Northern Nevada's second Honor Flight.

Jon Yuspa is the driving force behind Honor Flight Nevada. After working with Honor Flight in Baltimore he was re-stationed with Southwest Airlines here in Reno and immediately began organizing the group here. Just a year later Honor Flight Nevada is making its third trip from the Silver State, its second from Northern Nevada.

"We are very proud of how we've gotten things going here and just to see the faces of those who are making the trip is amazing. Every one of these veterans has a story to tell and every one deserves to make this trip. And we'll keep it going 'til every veteran gets a chance to go," Yuspa says.

Community fundraisers helped pay for all expenses for the veterans. Guardians pay their own way to go. They make a whirlwind tour of the memorials in Washington, D.C. and will be back on Sunday afternoon.

A huge homecoming is set at the airport Sunday afternoon. And everyone is invited to attend. They plan to gather at the skier in the airport lobby at 1:30pm. Honor flight is expected at 2:00pm. It's a chance to take part in the homecoming they never got.

For more information on getting involved, going on the next flight, or donating time or money just go to www.honorflightnv.org

Written by Erin Breen