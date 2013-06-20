Bacon Cheeseburger Egg rolls - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg rolls

Prep Time:  10 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 30 mins


Ingredients:

2 lbs Ground Beef
1 Yellow onion diced
2 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
8 strips bacon
1 cup shredded cheese
1 tbsp olive oil
Eggroll wrappers

Directions:

In a medium sized pan, add onions and olive oil, sauté onions until glistening. Add ground beef and   Worcestershire sauce and cook until all the pink is gone. When done, drain the grease and set aside.  For the bacon: Add slices of bacon to a baking sheet, bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Let cool and set aside. Take the egg roll wrapper dip it in a bowl of water to make it smooth and wet and place it in front of you,  turn it so it sits like a diamond rather than a square.  Add the filing in the center from corner to corner. Add a strip of bacon, ground beef mix and shredded cheese. Roll by taking the bottom corner and tucking it under the filling. Make as many as you like until the filling is gone. Then bring in both sides and continue to roll. Set each roll in a lightly oiled baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until egg roll is browned.

Cuban Burger Egg roll

Ingredients:

Ground beef
Swiss cheese
Slice of ham lunch meat
Dill pickle spear


Directions:

Take the egg roll wrapper dip it in a bowl of water to make it smooth and wet and place it in front of you,  turn it so it sits like a diamond rather than a square.  Add the filing in the center from corner to corner. Add a strip of swiss cheese, strip of ham, dill pickle spear and ground beef mix.  Roll by taking the bottom corner and tucking it under the filling. Then bring in both sides and continue to roll. Set each roll in a lightly oiled baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until egg roll is browned.

Dipping Sauce

1/4 cup of mayonnaise
1/4 cup of ketchup
2 tablespoons of pickle relish
Mix together


Enjoy!


Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

