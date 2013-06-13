Grilled Romaine Lettuce & Sonoma Chicken

Grilled Romaine Lettuce
Yield: serves 4
Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Ingredients:
2 heads of large Romaine lettuce,
2 tbsp meyer lemon olive oil (or regular olive oil)
2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Prepare the grill for
med-high heat grilling Remove the leafy outer leaves of each head of romaine.
Rinse the heads of romaine under cold water. Pat them down with paper towels to
dry them off. Slice down the center length wise, leave the ends on so the
lettuce stays intact. Place flat side up and drizzle with olive oil. Prepare
the grill for high heat grilling. Place the half heads of romaine flat side
down on the grill. Once the flat side has a nice char (grill marks) for about
2-3 minutes depending on the heat of the grill, then flip over and keep on the
grill for another 2 minutes. Remove any leafs that come loose during the
cooking process. Remove from the heat, place on a platter and sprinkle with
grated cheese.
Sonoma Chicken
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 0 mins
Total Time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
1 lbs Chicken diced (grilled or rotisserie chicken)
1 cup red grapes
½ red onion ½ inch
slices, not too small ½ cup celery diced (from 2-3 stalks)
1 cup greek yogurt
2 Tbsp honey
½ cup pecans
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp olive oil
Directions:
Purchase a rotisserie chicken at the store (saves a ton
of time). Remove chicken from the bones and slice into ½ inch by ½ inch pieces.
In a large mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix together. Serve.
Enjoy!
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.