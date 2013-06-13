Grilled Romaine Lettuce & Sonoma Chicken

Grilled Romaine Lettuce



Yield: serves 4

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 15 mins





Ingredients:



2 heads of large Romaine lettuce,

2 tbsp meyer lemon olive oil (or regular olive oil)

2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese





Directions:



Prepare the grill for med-high heat grilling Remove the leafy outer leaves of each head of romaine. Rinse the heads of romaine under cold water. Pat them down with paper towels to dry them off. Slice down the center length wise, leave the ends on so the lettuce stays intact. Place flat side up and drizzle with olive oil. Prepare the grill for high heat grilling. Place the half heads of romaine flat side down on the grill. Once the flat side has a nice char (grill marks) for about 2-3 minutes depending on the heat of the grill, then flip over and keep on the grill for another 2 minutes. Remove any leafs that come loose during the cooking process. Remove from the heat, place on a platter and sprinkle with grated cheese.



Sonoma Chicken



Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 0 mins

Total Time: 10 mins



Ingredients:



1 lbs Chicken diced (grilled or rotisserie chicken)

1 cup red grapes

½ red onion ½ inch slices, not too small ½ cup celery diced (from 2-3 stalks)

1 cup greek yogurt

2 Tbsp honey

½ cup pecans

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil



Directions:

Purchase a rotisserie chicken at the store (saves a ton of time). Remove chicken from the bones and slice into ½ inch by ½ inch pieces. In a large mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix together. Serve.

Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.