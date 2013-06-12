Money Watch Q & A: Short Sales Slowing? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Short Sales Slowing?

Posted: Updated:

According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, short sales are on the decline in our area. Tonight's Money Watch Q & A expert, Shirley Larkins of Chase International, says it is because the housing market is on the rebound and homeowners are recouping some of their losses; many are no longer underwater on their homes. In turn, while short sales may be down, equity sales are on the rise. Larkins says home values in some areas are up more than 30% from last year.

To learn more about the current state of the housing market, if it is a good time to buy or sell or if a short sale is right for you, call (775) 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m. to speak with Shirley.

You can also reach her during regular business hours at:

Larkins Realty Group
Chase International
(775) 379-9617
slarkins@chaseinternational.com 

Information about our Money Watch Q & A guest:

Shirley has lived in Reno since 1992 and feels that Reno is one of the most beautiful and unique places to live because of the proximity to mountains, high desert, glorious hiking trails, and endless outdoor activities. It is this passion for the area that led her to Real Estate after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno. She has been helping buyers and sellers realize their dreams for the past 7 years and maintains on the cutting edge of real estate practice through continued education, mentoring and research. Her attention to detail helps transactions move smoothly and her commitment to client satisfaction is guaranteed. Shirley is an experienced Short Sale negotiator (both listing and selling sides), specializes in distressed properties including foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, and abandoned properties. She also has a thorough understanding of how to market and sell luxury homes. Running the full gamut of real estate, Shirley is committed to upholding her reputation as one of Northern Nevada's leading real estate professionals.

Written by Kristen Remington

 

