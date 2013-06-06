Shredded Chicken Corn Cakes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shredded Chicken Corn Cakes

Prep: 15 min. Bake: 15 min.Yield: 12 Servings

Ingredients

Corn Bread Muffins

1 cup corn meal
1 cup gluten free flour
1 tsp salt
1 Tbsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 cup honey
1 egg
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 cup milk (regular, almond or coconut)
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine the corn meal, flour, baking powder and salt in medium bowl and ix, then add milk, oil, honey and egg and stir just until blended.  Spoon batter into 10 to 12 greased or paper-lined muffin cups, filling 2/3 full. Bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes.


Shredded Chicken
Purchase already cooked rotisserie chicken from the store.
Remove meat from bones and shred with a fork. Add BBQ sauce and mix. Set aside.

BBQ Sauce
Use any BBQ sauce you like. Here is a recipe for sauce to make and keep in the fridge for any day use.

1 small can of organic tomato paste
1 cup beef stock
1/2 onion (use a food processor to cut into super fine pieces)
2 Tbsp dijon mustard
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup honey
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sea salt (optional)

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan on low heat and simmer for 10- 15 minutes - stir frequently

Cole Slaw
1/2 head of green cabbage finely shredded
1/2 head of red cabbage finely shredded
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons honey
1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tbsp olive oil
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:
In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise, honey, vinegar, and oil. Add onion powder, pepper, lemon juice, milk and salt. Stir until smooth. Put the shredded cabbage in a large bowl; pour the dressing over the cabbage and toss until cabbage is well coated. Refrigerate until serving time.

Now combine the ingredients and make the shredded chicken corn cakes. Cut out the center of the corn cake, don't go to deep or the cake will fall apart. Add a spoonful of shredded chicken, then top with a spoonful of cole slaw.

Enjoy!


__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

