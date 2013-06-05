Money Watch Q & A: Solar Savings

If you are looking for a way to improve your home value, help the environment and earn a hefty tax credit, have you considered going solar? As our Money Watch Q & A guest, Doug Olson explained, solar panels take electricity from the sun and make your meter spin backwards.

Most owners pay a small fee to the energy company to remain part of the grid - but that's it! While the upfront cost to buy and install a system can be costly, the Renewable Energy Manager at Briggs Electric says it generally pays for itself within 10 years. The upfront cost depends on the size of your home and type of solar system. Olson says solar photovoltaic systems will last 20 to 30 years; panels have 25 year warranty. He also said homeowners can take advantage of a 30% tax credit from the federal government that is designed for energy efficiency.

As for some do-it-yourself energy conservation ideas: change out lamps to LED's and seal up windows and doors. Make sure your home is properly insulated, too.

To learn more, call or email Doug Olson at the contact information listed below:

dougo@briggselectric.com

cell phone 775-745-0763

office 775-887-9901

Written by Kristen Remington