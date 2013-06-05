Money Watch Q & A: Solar Savings - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Solar Savings

Posted: Updated:

If you are looking for a way to improve your home value, help the environment and earn a hefty tax credit, have you considered going solar? As our Money Watch Q & A guest, Doug Olson explained, solar panels take electricity from the sun and make your meter spin backwards.

Most owners pay a small fee to the energy company to remain part of the grid - but that's it! While the upfront cost to buy and install a system can be costly, the Renewable Energy Manager at Briggs Electric says it generally pays for itself within 10 years. The upfront cost depends on the size of your home and type of solar system. Olson says solar photovoltaic systems will last 20 to 30 years; panels have 25 year warranty. He also said homeowners can take advantage of a 30% tax credit from the federal government that is designed for energy efficiency.

As for some do-it-yourself energy conservation ideas: change out lamps to LED's and seal up windows and doors. Make sure your home is properly insulated, too.

To learn more, call or email Doug Olson at the contact information listed below:

dougo@briggselectric.com
cell phone 775-745-0763
office 775-887-9901
 
Written by Kristen Remington

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.