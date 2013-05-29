Money Watch Q & A: Social Networking for Job Seekers

Most people use social media to keep up with family and friends. However, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are becoming popular tools for finding work as well.

The first thing to do is update your profiles and let your contacts know you are looking for work. The more specific you are about your interests, job skills and employment history – the better.

While many employers are recruiting social media savvy employees, there are some important things to keep in mind. First and foremost, if you are going to use Facebook to find employment, social media experts suggest changing your privacy settings so that information and pictures that you want to keep private remain private. Much of your Facebook profile is public by default, and you probably don't want a potential employer browsing your personal updates.

You can also use social media to learn more about the employer or person hiring. This is a good way to make a connection.

Written by Kristen Remington