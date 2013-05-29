Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Prep: 30 mins

Bake: 20 mins

Yields: 8 Servings



Ingredients

4 peppers cut in half and seeded

1 cup red quinoa

1 med yellow onion, chopped

1/2 pound Italian sausage

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 garlic minced

1/2 cup diced cremini mushrooms

2 tbsp fresh Italian parsley

2 tbsp fresh cilantro

2 medium tomatoes, de-seeded and finely chopped

1/2 cup Gorgonzola

1 lime juiced



Directions



Add 1 cup quinoa to 2 cups water. bring to a boil. Turn down to simmer. Let simmer 15 min. Fluff with a fork.



In a large skillet, saute onion in oil until glistening, add italian sausage, cumin, oregano, garlic and stir over medium heat until meat is no longer pink.



Transfer cooked quinoa, onions and sausage to a large bowl; stir in the gorgonzola, tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh herbs.



Cut peppers in half lengthwise and discard seeds. Spoon mix into pepper halves. Place in a large baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 15 minutes or until heated through and peppers are tender.



Enjoy!





Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.