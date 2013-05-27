Oklahoma Gov. Fallin Hosts Religious Service for Hard-Hit Moore

A week after an EF5 tornado ripped through Moore, Okla., killing 24 people, including 10 children, residents are trying to muster their strength for the long process of recovery.



At a televised memorial service at First Baptist Church in Moore last night, Governor Mary Fallin urged those hit hardest to hold on to hope during trying times. Backed by choirs and religious leaders, Fallin quoted from Psalm 46, which says God is our strength even if the mountains tremble.



Rabbi Veder Harris read from the first book of Kings, saying that God wasn't in the storm, but is in the "still, clear voice within us."



Earlier Sunday, President Barack Obama visited the Oklahoma City suburb, telling residents that "folks are behind you."



The White House has said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has already provided $57 million in rebates and incentives to help build some 12,000 storm shelters in Oklahoma, which the White House says "can be the difference between life and death."

The town of Moore is a community of 41,000 people located about 10 miles from Oklahoma City.



If you want to help victims in Oklahoma City, donate to the American Red Cross at http://redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999. Family members can all call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA or go to okstrong.ok.gov.



A local teen is also looking to help -- collecting new and gently used teddy bears for the young victims in Oklahoma.

Current drop off locations are In Motion Studio of Dance at 9410 Prototype Dr, Suite 20 in South Reno and Advanced Pediatric Therapies at 1025 Roberta Lane in Sparks. More drop off locations are being added, so please check www.yfkcares.com/bears-for-oklahoma to get a current list. You can also call 775-636-6539.



You can also check for more drop off sites being added, or donate money online to www.redcross.org/charitable-donations

You can also show your support with the Restore Moore campaign



The website restorejoplin.com was set up after an EF 5 tornado hit Joplin, Missouri in May 2011.

The group is now selling restore Moore t-shirts to help those impacted. T-shirts cost $20 and the money raised benefits nonprofits in the Oklahoma City area.

This same effort raised more than $250,000 for the victims in Joplin.