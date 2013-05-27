Reno Pancake Breakfast Benefits Honor Flight Nevada

More than 800 people came out Monday to eat pancakes and help veterans see memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

A pancake breakfast was held at the Garden Shop Nursery on Mayberry Road in west Reno.

Channel 2 had a chance to go on the first flight last October. So did Ken Santor who knows how urgent the mission is.

"A lot of veterans have died and since we went on the first trip; we've already lost 2 WWII vets."

So were Jimmy and Marilyn Monseur.

"This gives them the opportunity to see them before they leave this earth," says Jimmy.

Marilyn adds, "Everything I wanted to see was there and it was just mind boggling."

General Ron Bath says, "There's something about Northern Nevada that really gets it. It's not about your political party seems to really understand patriotism and what a great place this is to live."

Honor Flight made enough money Monday to send 15 more veterans on trips.

The next fundraiser is set for June 21st.

You can apply to go yourself, volunteer as a caregiver, set up your own fundraiser or donate at to the cause at www.honorflightnv.org

