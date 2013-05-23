5-Year-Old Girl Donates Stuffed Animals to Oklahoma

Avery Sherman saw our news coverage and wanted to help, so she gathered up all her toys and donated them to children of Monday's devastating tornado in Oklahoma - on her 5th birthday.

Sherman, along with her mother, Shawna Dulgar-Sherman donated the little girl's toys Thursday at Advanced Pediatric Therapies as part of the Bear Hugs for Oklahoma donation drive.

Local teen Hannah Hoobyar is collecting new and gently used teddy bears to donate to the young victims of the tornadoes in Oklahoma.



While watching the news of the tornadoes, and hearing about the searches going on at local homes and businesses, Hannah decided she couldn't sit by and do nothing. She had to help the kids in Oklahoma feel safe again, let them know people care and are there with them in spirit.



She has decided to collect new and gently used stuffed animals to be sent to Oklahoma. She has partnered with some local businesses to act as drop off locations for the bears, and is currently working with American Airlines to get the bears shipped to the victims.



Participation is simple: stop by one of the drop off locations and donate new or gently used stuffed animals to the Bear Hugs for Oklahoma drive, allow your business to be a drop off location for the stuffed animals, or make a monetary donation to cover shipping & delivery costs.



Current drop off locations are In Motion Studio of Dance at 9410 Prototype Dr, Suite 20 in South Reno and Advanced Pediatric Therapies at 1025 Roberta Lane in Sparks. More drop off locations are being added, so please check www.yfkcares.com/bears-for-oklahoma to get a current list. You can also call 775-636-6539.



Hannah is also accepting household donations like toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, diaper rash ointment and first-aid kits until June 2nd.



She says she will deliver those items, along with the more than 700 teddy bears she's already collected, directly to tornado victims in Oklahoma.

You can also donate to the American Red Cross at http://redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999. Family members can all call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA or go to okstrong.ok.gov.