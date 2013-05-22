Micronation Tucked Away in Dayton

You might be surprised to hear it, but Dayton, Nev. brings in tourists from around the world including China, England and Italy.

Because in Dayton, a town housing fewer than 10,000 residents, you'll find an attraction that is certainly one of a kind.

"Welcome to the Republic of Molossia," says Kevin Baugh. "Molossia is a micronation which is a small self-declared nation."

With a few steps into a driveway, we left the United States and entered something pretty unusual. Kevin was our tour guide. He's the President of Molossia.

Like any dictator, he has rules. Thankfully we left our tobacco and catfish at home, because those are just a few of the items prohibited here.

"Onions are awful, and anything from Texas except for Kelly Clarkson, that's fine," says Kevin. "And walruses are definitely banned."

As you can see, Kevin and his wife Adrianne don't take this whole micronation thing too seriously.

"I mean we want to have fun with the idea of having our own country," he says.

Molossia is not an actual country per say, more a state of mind. The borders are really just his property lines.

"There's a fence over here. You could say well, that's just a fence between his property and somebody else's," he says. "But to us, that's the frontier between Molossia and the United States."

Five people live on the property year-round. However, Molossia's population is 26.

"That's pretty much all family," says Kevin. "And it does include our dogs. So our dogs are citizens."

Kevin and his wife even have a post office, and manufacture their own stamps.

"This is a selection of some of our stamps," he says while showing us his collection. "We send these stamps all over the world. People order them from all over the place."

Sure, Molossia may only be 1.3 acres in size, but for Kevin its as big as his imagination.

"Molossia has a space program. Yes, it's basically model rockets. But it's a space program," he says.

It's hard not to appreciate this guy's creativity, and it doesn't end there. You can bring in money and exchange it in for Valora, currency that Kevin created. Five Valora is the equivalent of one tube of cookie dough.

Running a micronation is by no means all fun and games though. Kevin has invested thousands of dollars and countless hours into his giant hobby.

"We wanted to have people see something when they come to our country that looks like a country," he says.

Molossia started as a small project 36 years ago. Kevin says he never thought it would grow into something this big. And as long as people want to keep visiting, he'll be here to show them life just outside of the United States. Well, sort of.

"It's neat, it's neat where it has gone, and we only hope it just gets better," Kevin says.

Most years Kevin gives tours to between one and two dozen people, and his website receives roughly 18,000 hits per day. molossia.org/

Written by Adam Rasmussen