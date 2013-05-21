Oklahoma City Residents Describe Grieving Community - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Oklahoma City Residents Describe Grieving Community

On Monday, we spoke with a couple who used to live in Reno, but now call Oklahoma City home.

Both David and Kaye Burlison came away unharmed after the tornadoes passed, but say they're grieving for the rest of the community.

Kaye works in downtown Oklahoma City. When she got to work Tuesday, she learned multiple co-workers had lost loved ones.

That includes Kaye's boss, whose daughter and 7-month-old grandson were killed in the storm.

"It's like there's been a death in the family," she says. "And everybody's just in shock, of somebody that we care about has lost someone, and it just has shaken us."

Kaye's husband, David, teaches at Platt College in Moore, Okla. His building wasn't damaged, but there is so much cleanup to be done in the area, that he doesn't know when he'll be going back to work.

David says most of his co-workers didn't have basements or storm shelters to protect themselves. And from the devastation he witnessed, he doesn't think many could have survived without them.

But he says community members are sticking together, and helping each other out any way they can.

"A lot of families managed to open up their doors and let strangers come in and spend the night because they had no other place to put them," he says. "It's the Oklahoma way."

Written by Adam Rasmussen

