Psych Evaluation Ordered for Fernley Murders Suspect

Jeremiah Bean is accused of killing five people in one of Lyon County's worst crimes.

The defendant sat in the courtroom -- coming face-to-face with family and friends of the victims for the first time.

Stephanie Shenefelt's father was Lester Leiber.

The 69-year old was killed along with 67-year-old Angie Duff at a home on Tamsen Lane.

"My dad was an amazing person. I don't think there was anybody that didn't like him."

Investigators also believe Bean is responsible for the deaths of 84-year-olds Bob and Dotty Pape at their Jessica Lane home -- and 52-year-old Eliazar Graham in Mustang.

"I know that the Sheriff's Office is looking into everything about Mr. Bean that has any relation to this case and are doing a thorough investigation," says Lyon County Senior Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Reichenberg

During today's hearing, Bean's attorney asked to have his client evaluated for mental competency -- based on the nature of these crimes.

Judge Robert J. Bennett granted the order.

PAUL "These kind of charges certainly raise that issue, don't they? We have a number of killings and it certainly raises the mental health issue and I have to examine that."

Shenefelt adds, "It's very frustrating. He was obviously competent enough to think about what he was doing, based on what I know so far."

Paul Yohey is Bean's attorney right now but he's not death penalty qualified.

So a second lawyer that is qualified will be brought on board as long as the death penalty is on the table.

If found guilty, Shenefelt says bean only deserves one outcome.

"The death penalty. Nothing less."

Yohey says Bean will be evaluated in the coming weeks and says there is no telling how long it could take for results.

He says because there are so many victims and crime scenes, it could be a few months before Bean will be in court again.