Fernley Murders Suspect Pre-Trial Hearing

The man charged in murdering four people in Fernley, and a fifth person in Mustang appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

The judge in the case says Bean needs a psychiatric evaluation and may also need an attorney with experience in death penalty cases.

25-year-old Jeremiah Bean is charged with 19 counts total, including 10 that are first-degree murder, most specifically for first-degree murder of a person over age 60. According to the criminal complaint, the additional five counts of murder are related to the alleged burglaries or attempted burglaries.

He was also charged with burglary with use of a firearm, burglary obtaining a firearm, grand larceny, grand larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny of firearm, 1st-degree arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.

Detectives say Bean entered Robert and Dorothy Pape's home on Jessica Lane in Fernley, on May 10th. While inside, they believe he stole jewelry and may have stolen a firearm, then they say he shot and killed the 84-year-old couple.

Three days later, on Monday, May 13th, authorities believe Bean stole the Pape's truck from their home, drove it to Mustang and shot and killed 52-year-old Eliazar Graham when Graham stopped to help Bean on the side of the road. Bean allegedly then took Graham's vehicle and returned to Fernley where he poured gasoline on the Pape's house and set it on fire.

From there, court documents say he murdered 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Leiber on Tamsen Lane.

Authorities are still trying to find a motive and what he was doing between that Friday and Monday.

Bean's next court date hasn't been decided yet. The judge says it will depend on Bean's psychiatric evaluation and the continuing investigation into each crime scene.

Last Friday, the Pape's daughter-in-law, Terry Pape told Channel 2 News her whole family was in shock.

Reporter Adam Rasmussen asked her what she would say to suspect Jeremiah Bean if she had the chance to speak with him. "What my husband and I, what I would say to him, ‘you better pray that God's going to have mercy on your soul, because the Pape family is not.'"

She continued. "I'll tell you what my husband has got to say, he said it's a good thing that law enforcement has him because my husband is one hell of a shot."

Pape says a memorial fund has been set up at Wells Fargo Banks to help with the Pape family's funeral costs.



