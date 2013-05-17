Pre-Trial Hearing Set for Tuesday for Fernley Murder Suspect

A pre-trial hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused of murdering four people in Fernley, and a fifth person in Mustang.

25-year-old Jeremiah Bean was arraigned Thursday afternoon by video from Yerington to Fernley Justice Court.

He's charged with 19 counts total, including 10 that are first-degree murder, most specifically for first-degree murder of a person over age 60. According to the criminal complaint, the additional five counts of murder are related to the alleged burglaries or attempted burglaries.

He was also charged with burglary with use of a firearm, burglary obtaining a firearm, grand larceny, grand larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny of firearm, 1st-degree arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.



He is being held without bail.



Lyon County deputies say Bean killed 84-year-old Robert Pape and his wife, Dorothy Pape, also 84, on Friday. While inside their home, they say he stole jewelry and firearms and their truck which they say he drove to Mustang and killed 52-year-old Eliazar Graham, on Monday.

From there, they believe Bean took Graham's truck back to Fernley.

Both Robert and Dorothy Pape were found dead Monday after a fire broke out at their Jessica Lane home around 6am. About two hours later, Washoe County deputies were called to the Mustang exit on the report on a body, which later turned out to be Eliazar Graham. A short time later, deputies responding to a call for a welfare check found the bodies of 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Lieber inside another Fernley home located on Tamsen Lane.

Deputies say Bean was arrested after he was found with items from one of the crime scenes. Deputies say he has a local arrest and felony conviction record related to burglary and attempted grand larceny. Bean is a self-admitted gang member.



Deputies also say he lived two houses away from Duff.



Terry Pape, the daughter-in-law of Robert and Dorothy says an account has been set up for the family. Anyone can donate at any Wells Fargo bank. The account # is 8892062913.



There will also be a memorial service for the Pape family at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, on Tuesday at 10am.