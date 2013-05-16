Fernley Murder Suspect Appears in Court

The man accused of murdering four people in Fernley, and a fifth person near Mustang appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

25-year-old Jeremiah Bean was arraigned by video from Yerington to Fernley Justice Court.

He was charged with 19 counts total including 10 that are first-degree murder, most specifically for first-degree murder of a person over age 60.

He was also charged with burglary with use of a firearm, burglary obtaining a firearm, grand larceny, grand larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny of firearm, 1st-degree arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.

He is being held without bail.

Lyon County deputies say Bean killed 84-year-old Robert Pape and his wife, Dorothy Pape, also 84, then stole their truck and drove it to Mustang Monday morning. That is where they say he came across 52-year-old Eliazar Graham and killed him. From there, they believe Bean took Graham's truck back to Fernley.

Deputies still don't know when 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Leiber died, but they both were found inside their home on Tamsen Lane. The Papes were found dead inside their burned home on Jessica Lane.

Deputies say Bean was arrested after he was found with items from one of the crime scenes. Deputies say he has a local arrest and felony conviction record related to burglary and attempted grand larceny. Bean is a self-admitted gang member.

Deputies also say he lived two houses away from Duff.

The first dead couple was discovered after firefighters were called to a house on fire in Fernley about 6 a.m. Monday. About two hours later, Washoe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Mustang exit with the report of a dead man. A short time later, deputies responding to a call for a welfare check found the other two victims in a Fernley home within 100 yards of the house where the first two dead were found.

If you have any information, you're being asked to call deputies at (775) 577-5023. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text your tip to 847411. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Terry Pape, the daughter-in-law of Robert and Dorothy says an account has been set up for the family. Anyone can donate at any Wells Fargo bank. The account # is 8892062913.

There will also be a memorial service for the Pape family at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, on Tuesday at 10am.