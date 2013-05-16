Turkey Parmesan Meatballs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Turkey Parmesan Meatballs

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Prep time: 15
Cook time: 20
8-12 servings

Turkey Parmesan Meatballs with a light arugula salad

Ingredients:
1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
1/2 cup Parmesan
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 tbsp zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped
1 minced clove garlic
1 tbsp fennel seeds
1 tbsp ground coriander
2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 egg, whisked
1 14-oz  jar tomato bruchetta sauce (or pizza sauce, marinara sauce, whatever is in your pantry)
4 oz fresh mozzarella

Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees with the wrack near the top.
Add all the ingredients – except for the last 2 – into a large bowl, and mix well by hand. 2 oz meatballs will make 10 - 12 medium sized meatballs for this recipe. Using your hands, roll the meat into medium sized balls, and arrange them on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Add a large spoonful of the of the sauce to the top of each meatball. Place in the oven and bake for 12-15 mins. / When ready, take out from the oven and place a 1/2 slice of mozzarella cheese on each meatball. Place the meatballs back in the oven for 3 to 5 mins for the cheese to melt.Wait to cool and serve.
Light Arugula Salad
1 pkg Organic Arugula
3 Tbsp Olive oil
1 Lemon, squeezed
2 tbsp Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Add Arugula to large serving bowl. In a separate bowl mix olive oil and lemon juice. Add dressing to Arugula. Mix. Plate and top with a pinch of parmesan.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietitian or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

