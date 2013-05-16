Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 20

8-12 servings



Turkey Parmesan Meatballs with a light arugula salad



Ingredients:

1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup Parmesan

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

1 minced clove garlic

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp ground coriander

2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 egg, whisked

1 14-oz jar tomato bruchetta sauce (or pizza sauce, marinara sauce, whatever is in your pantry)

4 oz fresh mozzarella



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees with the wrack near the top.

Add all the ingredients – except for the last 2 – into a large bowl, and mix well by hand. 2 oz meatballs will make 10 - 12 medium sized meatballs for this recipe. Using your hands, roll the meat into medium sized balls, and arrange them on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Add a large spoonful of the of the sauce to the top of each meatball. Place in the oven and bake for 12-15 mins. / When ready, take out from the oven and place a 1/2 slice of mozzarella cheese on each meatball. Place the meatballs back in the oven for 3 to 5 mins for the cheese to melt.Wait to cool and serve.

Light Arugula Salad

1 pkg Organic Arugula

3 Tbsp Olive oil

1 Lemon, squeezed

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Add Arugula to large serving bowl. In a separate bowl mix olive oil and lemon juice. Add dressing to Arugula. Mix. Plate and top with a pinch of parmesan.



Enjoy!



