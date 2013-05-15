Honor Flight Car Show Fundraiser Sunday in Carson City

This weekend you can help an organization that sends local World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor.

Honor Flight Nevada is holding a free car show to raise money this Sunday at Michael Hohl Motors at 3700 South Carson Street in Carson City from 9am to 2pm. It's $25 to get in and includes entry, a t-shirt, lunch and a dash plaque.

For every 100 people who show up, the car dealer will donate the cost to send one veteran to our nation's capitol. In addition, with every two cars sold, Michael Hohl Motors will donate the cost to send an additional WWII veteran to D.C.

For more information on this and other shows go to www.capitalclassicproductions.com or www.honorflight.org