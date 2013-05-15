Nevada Assembly Committee Advances Brianna's Law

A proposal to collect DNA from people arrested on felony charges is still alive in the Nevada Legislature.



The Assembly Judiciary committee voted 11-2 to pass SB243 Wednesday. It cleared the Senate unanimously already and now heads to the Assembly for a vote on the floor.



The bill mandates a cheek-swab whenever a person is booked for a felony arrest. If the arrest is deemed legitimate, the DNA would be cross-referenced with DNA from other crime scenes to see if the arrestee was involved.

The law is named after Brianna Denison who was raped and murdered in 2008 by James Biela.



Some opponents say the DNA testing is an unreasonable search for non-violent felony arrests.

Testing prices could range from $2 an arrest to $75. If the bill is approved, they plan to pass that cost onto those tested. If the charges are dismissed or resolved, or if no felony charges are filed within five years, a person can request their DNA be destroyed and profile removed from the system.



A similiar bill died in 2011. (AP)

