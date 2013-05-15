Fernley Murder Suspect Faces More Charges

Investigators believe the man they have in custody is responsible for the five murders two days ago in Fernley and Mustang.

They also have identified all five victims: 84-year-old Robert Pape and his wife, Dorothy Pape, also 84, died inside their Jessica Lane home. And 67-year-old Angie Duff died inside the Tamsen Lane house. Fernley resident Lester Leiber was 69.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities said that all five victims died from gunshot wounds. "The horror and the unplanned loss of loved ones to a senseless crime. And that's the only way I can describe it is senseless. Taking the lives of five people for a motive that's yet to determined," says Sheriff Allen Veil.

25-year-old Jeremiah Bean could face charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, arson, burglary, robbery, ex-felon in possession with a firearm, and grand larceny.

The sheriff believes he killed the Papes, then stole their truck and drove it to Mustang. That is where they say he came across 52-year-old Eliazar Graham and killed him.

From there -- they believe he took Graham's truck back to Fernley.

Right now, they do not know if duff and Leiber were killed before or after the Mustang murder.

"I think there should be a sense of relief that we believe we have the person responsible for this activity. However, I think there's probably going to be a sense of shock and disbelief that something like this would happen here."

Deputies say Bean was arrested after he was found with items from one of the crime scenes.

Deputies say he has a local arrest and felony conviction record related to burglary and attempted grand lacerny. Bean is a self-admitted gang member.

Deputies say Bean lived two houses away from Duff, whose body was found on Tamsen Lane.

The first dead couple was discovered after firefighters were called to a house on fire in Fernley about 6 a.m. Monday. About two hours later, Washoe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Mustang exit with the report of a dead man. A short time later, deputies responding to a call for a welfare check found the other two victims in a Fernley home within 100 yards of the house where the first two dead were found.

Deputies say these combined events appear to be an isolated incident, but also say to residents to remain alert to their surroundings.

If you have any information, you're being asked to call deputies at (775) 577-5023. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text your tip to 847411. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.