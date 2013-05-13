Lyon County Deputies Identify 3 of 4 Fernley Victims

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has identified three of the four people killed in Fernley this week.

Deputies say 84-year-old Robert Pape and his wife, Dorothy Pape, also 84, died inside their Jessica Lane home. And 67-year-old Angie Duff died inside the Tamsen Lane house. The next of kin of the male victim also found at the same address has yet to be located.

A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the four deaths in Fernley.

But - investigators say they're still investigating whether 25-year-old Jeremiah Bean is connected to a fifth body of a man in his 50s was found on I-80 near Mustang. Deputies say that truck belonged to the Papes.

Bean is booked on burglary charges as a result of his arrest Monday at a house on Tamsen Way. Deputies say Bean was arrested after he was found with items from one of the crime scenes.

The first dead couple was discovered after firefighters were called to a house on fire in Fernley about 6 a.m. Monday. About two hours later, Washoe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Mustang exit with the report of a dead man. A short time later, deputies responding to a call for a welfare check found the other two victims in a Fernley home within 100 yards of the house where the first two dead were found.

Reimond Romero lives right next door to one of the crime scenes. In fact, his older brother came face-to-face with Bean, who was hiding inside his house. "My brother asked 'what are you doing here?' and whatever his name was was saying 'I'm here just because they're saying I killed people and burned the house down.'"

Gary Drolling lived next door to the Papes. "I don't think it's even hit me yet. I'm just so used to seeing him out there. It's going to be very strange the next several days not seeing him around."

Bean's bail is set at $50,000. Deputies say he has a local arrest and felony conviction record related to burglary and attempted grand lacerny. Bean is a self-admitted gang member.

Authorities still don't know why the two homes were targeted, or whether if it was a random act of violence - and want everyone in the area to be on the lookout for any suspicous activity. "We need to be notified of suspicious circumstances. People need to be aware of their surroundings, of their neighborhoods, people that are out of place," says Sheriff Allen Veil.

Numerous detectives from both Sheriff's Offices along with Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services are focusing on collecting evidence from one crime scene in Washoe County, and two crime scenes in Fernley, one in Tamsen Way and the other on Jessical Lane, as well as conducting interviews and canvassing neighborhoods.

Deputies are treating each death as a homicide. If you have any information, you're being asked to call deputies at (775) 577-5023. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text your tip to 847411. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.