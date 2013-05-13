Body Discovered Off of I-80 Near Mustang - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Body Discovered Off of I-80 Near Mustang

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Homicide Detectives are investigating a body found right off of Interstate 80 east of Reno-Sparks around 8:15 Monday morning.

Washoe County deputies have confirmed the body belongs to a man in his 50s. According to deputies, the victim borrowed a truck from a friend and was found dead along the freeway. The truck is no longer in the area. It's said to be a 1998 white GMC Silverado with Nevada license plate 366UNB. If you see the vehicle, please call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or text your tip to 847411 with the keyword "SW."

Washoe County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jerry Baldridge is hoping someone saw something and can help with the investigation. "If anyone who may have been in this general area from 12-midnight to 8 a.m. this morning. If they may have driven by, seen something suspicious," he said they need to hear from you.

The Sheriff's Office is treating it as a suspicious death and the investigation is ongoing. "We're doing a physical evidence search right now at the crime scene. We're looking at several acres. There's some open land in the general area," said Lt. Baldridge.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed all the exits to Mustang off of I-80 while authorities investigate. The Sheriff's Office tells us those exits will likely stay closed for most of the day.

