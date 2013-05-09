Strawberry Enchiladas For the Mom's in your life. Happy Mother's Day

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 20

6 servings



What you need:

The Filling

8 ounces mascarpone cheese

¼ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup powdered sugar



The Sauce

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup orange juice

½ cup honey

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup fresh strawberries, mashed by hand

12 ounces fresh raspberries

2 cups fresh strawberries, diced



The enchiladas

6 flour tortillas

½ cup low fat evaporated milk



Place the mascarpone cheese, sour cream, vanilla and powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until fluffy. Set aside the filling.



To make the sauce, add the butter, orange juice, honey, salt and hand mashed strawberries in a medium sized saucepan and let it simmer. Over a large bowl, using a wire strainer, place the raspberries in the strainer and push them through with a wooden spoon to extract the juice. Scrape any puree clinging to the bottom of the strainer. Add the raspberry puree and juice to the mixture in the saucepan, add the diced strawberries. Simmer over medium heat until the mixture thickens into a sauce, about 8 minutes.



To assemble the enchiladas, place about 2 rounded tablespoons of filling down the center of each tortilla. Fold over the sides. Place, seam side down, in a 9 x 13 baking dish.



Pour/Drizzle the evaporated milk over the tortillas. Place the enchiladas in the oven to bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Place each enchilada on a plate, add the strawberry sauce, dust with powdered sugar and serve.



Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietitian or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary