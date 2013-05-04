Shipley And Gerig Combine To Knock Off SDSU 7-1

RENO, Nev. – University of Nevada (23-22, 10-12 MW) junior Braden Shipley did not allow a run pitching into the seventh inning and third baseman Brad Gerig collected four extra base hits as the Wolf Pack defeated San Diego State (22-23, 12-10 MW) 7-1 on Friday night at Peccole Park.

The Pack improved to 23-22 on the season and 10-12 in the Mountain West while the Aztecs dropped to 22-23 overall and 12-10 in the league.

Nevada led 4-0 after scoring single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings. Gerig's third double of the game and fourth extra base hit of the night cleared the bases in the bottom of the seven and the Pack was on top 7-0.

SDSU's lone run came in the top of the eighth when first baseman Ryan Muno homered leading off the inning.

Shipley (7-2) won his seventh of the season pitching 6.2 shutout innings and striking out two. Mike RoBards (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season allowing five runs, four earned in 6.1 innings on the mound.

Gerig, an outfielder by trade, made just his second start of the season at third base and was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI. All four hits went for extra bases, three doubles and a triple. Designated hitter Austin Byler (3-for-4,R) had three hits and center fielder Jamison Rowe (2-for-5,RBI) collected two as the Pack totaled 12 in the game.

The top three hitters in the SDSU lineup had multiple hits. Matt Munoz led the Aztecs with three hits while Greg Allen and Tim Zier had two each.

Game two is set for Saturday afternoon with Tyler Wells (4-3) making the start for Nevada and Ryan Doran (6-1) takes the mound for the Aztecs.