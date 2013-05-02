Chris Hoff Returns to RTO as Tournament Director

From Reno Tahoe Open, Bauserman Group:

The Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation announces the return of Chris Hoff as tournament director for the annual PGA TOUR event at Montrêux Golf & Country Club. Hoff held a position as Tournament Manager with the Reno-Tahoe Open from 1997 to 2006 and replaces Jana Smoley as head of the non-profit foundation. He takes his position with the tournament effective May 20, at which time Smoley officially scales back her role to become a member of the Foundation's Board of Directors.

"I look forward to getting back to Reno and building on the recent success of the Reno-Tahoe Open," said Hoff. "From afar I've followed the great things the PGA TOUR and its players have continued to say about the tournament and the positive impact it has had on the Truckee Meadows and its charities. It has certainly come a long way from when I worked on it the first few years and I can't wait to jump back in and have a great 15th annual event."

During his time away from the Reno-Tahoe Open, Hoff held positions as Tournament Director of the Oregon Classic Golf Tournament in Eugene, Ore. and as Marketing Director for a large automotive group with branches in four states across the Northwest.

General Manager of Montrêux Golf & Country Club Lisa Anderson expressed her enthusiasm about the Foundation Board's decision to bring Hoff back to Reno, saying, "We are excited to reunite with Chris as the new Tournament Director of the Reno-Tahoe Open. His historical knowledge of tournament operations is a huge asset and we're certain that his personable demeanor will continue to build upon the many positive existing relationships that he created previously. Most importantly, he understands the Montrêux venue, members and community and we look forward to his enthusiastic leadership. We know that the Reno-Tahoe Open is in very capable hands."

Hoff holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Oregon.

For more information on the 15th annual Reno-Tahoe Open at Montrêux, including ticket sales, vacation packages, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.RenoTahoeOpen.com or contact the tournament office at 775-322-3900.

From Reno Tahoe Open, Bauserman Group

